Woman host back on Tolo TV breakfast show amid chaos in Afghanistan

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, a woman presenter returned to her morning show on the national television channel Tolo TV.

The woman host was seen presenting the breakfast show on the channel Tolo TV, which is aired in Afghanistan.

TOLO TV's breakfast show, Bamdad e Khosh, is back on with a female host

After the Taliban took over the country, the safety of women has been one of the biggest concerns.

The visuals of a woman hosting a television show in Afghanistan was welcomed by many on Twitter.

Also read | Women protest in Afghanistan's Herat over right to education, work

Meanwhile, women and university students in Herat held protests to ensure the preservation of achievements in the past 20 years as the Taliban cements its hold over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Tolo News reported the women appealed to the international community not to forget them as they took to the streets with placards.

There were at least 50 women involved in the protests reports said as the Taliban begins final preparation to form the government.

Women protesters chanted "right to have education, work and security" while taking out demonstrations on the street.