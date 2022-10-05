With power restored, Bangladesh investigates nationwide blackout

Officials in Bangladesh on Wednesday (October 5) were investigating cause of nationwide power-cut that plunged more than 100 million people in dark and adversely hit vital garment sector and telecommunication services for 10 hours.

Government officials said that electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday.

"We suspect a transmission line experienced a technical glitch that led to a cascade of failures throughout the national power grid," Mohammad Hossain, the top official at the government's power cell division, told Reuters.

The grid malfunction took place at around 0800 GMT on Tuesday. It led to blackouts in about 80 per cent of the country.

Telecoms services and work in the lucrative export-oriented garment industry, which supplies to clients such as Gap Inc, H&M and Zara, ground to a halt.

Grid failures generally happen when there is a big mismatch between demand and supply, sometimes due to unexpected or sudden changes in power use patterns.

Power division secretary Habibur Rahman said officials were investigating the possibility that the failure originated in a substation near Ghorashal, 40 km (25 miles) from the capital, Dhaka.

