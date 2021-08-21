With new Afghan govt on cards, Taliban's co-founder Baradar reaches Kabul

To intensify efforts to establish a new Afghan government, Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold talks with fellow group members and other politicians.

A senior Taliban official told AFP, "He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up."

Baradar is the chief of the Taliban's political office. The Taliban leader took a C17 aircraft from Qatar and chose to land in the group's spiritual birthplace Kandahar on Tuesday night. The city was the capital of the group during its first time in power in the 90s.

After his return, the Taliban announced its rule would be "different" this time.

A controversial figure in the Taliban, Baradar was arrested in 2010 in Pakistan but was released from prison three years ago at the request of the former Trump administration as it prepared to open peace talks with the militant group.

Baradar is widely seen as a possible future leader of Afghanistan as the Taliban take control of Kabul.

He oversaw the signing of the US forces' withdrawal agreement with the Americans.

