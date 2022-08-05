WION's Anas Mallick abducted by Taliban: Local producer and driver still in captivity

WION's correspondent Anas Mallick and his team were abducted from the heart of Afghanistan's capital Kabul by the Taliban on Thursday. WION was in touch with relevant government authorities in News Delhi, Islamabad and Kabul to secure his safe release.

After facing physical and mental trauma, Anas was allowed to walk free and reached his home in Islamabad, Pakistan, safely on Friday. After landing in Pakistan, Anas told what he went through.

Besides sharing his traumatic experience of being detained and beaten up, Anas revealed that the local producer and driver are still being held by the Taliban. They said that they will be releasing them soon, but so far there are no updates, he added.

ALSO READ | WION correspondent Anas Mallick shows torn clothes and injuries as he reveals his trauma

Watch this report

Anas said: "Late in the evening yesterday, at around 9:30 (local time), I was moved into a room where I was told I will be allowed to walk free once the translator shows up."

"Then at around 10:10 this morning (local time) in Kabul I was set free. Dropped off, to be precise, with my press credentials still not with me. The accreditation and the permit letter are still not with me."

"What is to be noted is the fact that the local producer and our driver are still being held by the Taliban. They said they will be releasing them soon, how soon, we still have no update on that."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.