Willing to develop friendly relations with Afghanistan, says China as Taliban take control

As the Taliban seized Kabul, China said it intends to develop "friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan".

"China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan," China's foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.

Taliban delegation had met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Tianjin last month amid its offensive in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," China's foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia said its ambassador to Afghanistan will be meeting Taliban officials on Tuesday. The militant group had earlier met Russian officials in Moscow.

The Russian foreign ministry said the ambassador will meet the Taliban security's coordinator to ensure security cover for the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital.

Russian foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov speaking to a radio station said the government will recognise the Taliban based on "on the conduct of the new authorities".

As hundreds of Afghans gathered at Kabul airport on Monday, several international airlines either cancelled or diverted flights from the country.

German carrier Lufthansa said it will be suspending overflying operations in Afghanistan while informing that it was in talks with the government to evacuate civilians from Kabul.

France said it will begin operations to evacuate its personnel from Kabul. Defence minister Florence Parly said people will be sent to a French base in the United Arab Emirates during the repatriation process.

"The priority is to evacuate Afghan personnel who rendered eminent service to our country by helping us daily and also doing the maximum to provide protection to figures who defended human rights, journalists, artists and all those who stood for these values that we continue to defend around the world," Parley asserted.

(With inputs from Agencies)

