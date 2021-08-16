At least 5 dead at Kabul airport as US officials leave Afghanistan: Report

As US officials prepared to leave Afghanistan, locals thronged the Kabul airport to catch any flight as the Taliban gained control of the capital.

Live: As it happens - Hundreds gather amid international evacuation in Kabul

Newswire Reuters quoting eyewitnesses reported at least five people were killed in Kabul airport amid the confusion. US troops had earlier fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

However, it is not confirmed how the people were killed inside the airport.

Watch:

The Pentagon had earlier authorised 1,000 troops to help in evacuation efforts as US officials were airlifted from the embassy in Kabul and transported to the international airport.

A joint statement released by 60 countries said Afghans and international citizens who want to leave the country should be allowed the leave Afghanistan with airports and border crossing required to remain open.

Large number of people in Kabul were out on the streets as they made their way to the airport on foot on Monday even as the Taliban said there was relative peace in Afghanistan.

In Pics: How Taliban emerged & seized Afghanistan despite US involvement

The militant group had swept into the capital on Sunday as Afghan troops continued to get pushed back suffering reverses across the country as provincial capitals kept falling to the Taliban in the last one week.

Reports say former president Ashraf Ghani who had fled to Dushanbe in Tajikistan will be travelling to the US even as the Taliban's political team is expected to arrive in Kabul on Monday.

France said it will evacuate its personnel from Monday and they will be transported to a base in the United Arab Emirates which will reportedly serve as a military hub to ensure the back and forth between Abu Dhabi and Kabul during the repatriation operation.

Meanwhile, Russia said its ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday while adding that Moscow will decide on recognising the new government based on its "conduct".

(With inputs from Agencies)