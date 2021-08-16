Afghan students in Indian varsity fear for safety in home country, want visa extension 

Around 22 Afghan students, who are enrolled in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) don’t want to go back, and seek extension of visas through academic courses.

These students from Afghanistan are worried as the Taliban has taken control of the country and their visa tenure in India is about to expire within months. The limit for visa of most of these foreign students is getting over by December this year.

With the situation in Afghanistan turning volatile, these students don’t want to go back and want to extend their visa through academic courses, such as a PhD, an ANI report said.

"For a war-torn country like Afghanistan, most of the people are extensively unemployed and trying to escape from either death or captivity. Arranging a 'hefty fee' seems impossible," said some Afghan students in JNU.

A JNU student, Jalaluddin, said, "Situation is extremely critical there. I am hoping that the administration will understand our situation and extend my visa permit. Also, PhD in JNU is highly expensive for foreign nationals, and for poor families that are certainly not the possible way out. However, at present, I really don't know what to do."

If a student’s visa expires, he or she cannot work or study until a new permit is given. While extending a visa, the person must be sure that his or her passport has not expired at the same time. The study permit cannot be extended beyond the passport's expiry date.

