Will not abandon our people, says Afghan's next generation leader Khalid Noor

Khalid Noor, the youngest member of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiating Team and son of Atta Muhammad Noor, has said that the leader in the Mazar-e-sharif will not "abandon the people".

Atta Muhammad Noor, a prominent Afghan leader who holds sway in northern Afghanistan, especially Balkh province, is now taking the charge even as the Taliban is making territorial gains.

Speaking to WION's Siddhant Sibbal, Khalid Noor, speaking from Mazar-e-sharif said, "I will be taking part in defending the city. I will be taking part in defending my people and their right. We will not abandon our people."

He has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and then from George Mason University in the US, majoring in conflict analysis and resolution. Khalid is seen as Afghanistan's next generation of leaders and is expected to carry forward his father's legacy.

Asked about the Afghan President's visit to Mazar-e-sharif on Wednesday, he said, "We discussed the current situation and recent developments of the security challenges".

Here is the detailed exclusive interview.

WION: How is the situation in Afghanistan?

Khalid Noor: The situation in Afghanistan is not good. There is a humanitarian crisis going on, the war and the slaughtering of our people by the Taliban have increased all over Afghanistan. Thousands of people are internally displaced, they are being wounded every week and need intensive care. In certain provinces, our hospitals can't help them. When it comes to Mazar-e-sharif, we are doing okay right now. We have been under attack by the Taliban for the last two months and in the last three days, attacks have increased a lot and we have been able to keep them away. We hope to defend and have everything and will send forces around the frontline of Balkh, gates of the city and we will do everything because our people are prepared and committed to defending their rights, they are committed to resisting against terror regime against extremism.

WION: Do you think Mazar will fall into the hands of the Taliban?

Khalid Noor: One thing I have to clarify is that in war we cannot predict the future and what is going to happen. But we will do everything to defend the city. Even if it means war will be on the streets of the city, from house to house, from street to street, even if it means the city will be destroyed — we will not abandon our people. We will not let the Taliban come and rule our people by force. We will stand and we will defend but time will tell, what will be the fate of the city.

WION: Do you think the Taliban has changed? Also, considering that you are the youngest member of the Afghan peace negotiating team, how did you find the right approach with them?

Khalid Noor: I wish it was true, I have told this before and I tell you right now that the Taliban haven't changed a bit. They are still the same extremist group with a very small mind. They still have very close ties to international terrorist groups. They still do not believe in human and women's rights. So, from what I have experienced and seen, witnessed on the battlefield, they haven't changed at all. About the negotiation, if they were serious, we were negotiating with them since September last year. Unfortunately, they are only wasting time and trying to buy time for themselves. They haven't engaged in any serious negotiation. Even last month when our leaders went to Doha, we emphasised that let's talk about a political settlement and let us not waste our time. Let's go directly to that, let us talk about a ceasefire and then everything will follow up. They hadn't shown any interest and all they wanted was their prisoners released. I can only say they are the same extremist group, and if they take power again, I can assure you Afghanistan will become a safe haven for international terrorist groups once more.

WION: What is Pakistan's role when it comes Afghan peace process?

Khalid Noor: Pakistan has a huge role in the peace process, in convincing the Taliban. We hope that they realise it is time for a good neighbour to do their job and to help its neighbour to come to a peace agreement with the Taliban. But so far I cannot say it is going to happen or not. From what we have heard, our intelligence says that the Taliban has not only kept ties with Al Qaeda, JeM, ETIM, they developed even closer ties than before and if the international community does not address the issues, these terrorists will reach their streets.

WION: Are you wearing a military uniform for any specific reason, are you part of the resistance?

Khalid Noor: Out of respect for you, I came to the house for the interview. I was at the frontline checking with our guys as to what is happening. Yes, I will be taking part in defending the city, my people and their right. We will not abandon our people. No matter the consequences, no matter the outcome, we will resist as long as it takes.

WION: Your father Atta Noor met President Ghani earlier today in Mazar, were there any outcomes? How is he fighting the current situation?

Khalid Noor: North is the base of the Jamiat-e Islami party, so we do have a huge role in Mazar and we have the majority of forces in Balkh province and the surrounding areas. In today's meeting with President Ghani, we discussed the current situation and recent developments of the security challenges and we have talked about the weaknesses and the strength of our frontlines, to strengthen even more, how to defend the city, as well as how to retake other districts. There is a sort of coalition forming up with other political parties to stand against the Taliban. We hope it will work. We have to see the future.

WION: Is there any name of this coalition?

Khalid Noor: We haven't thought of any name but a resistance of the people, I can assure you.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India's role in this?

Khalid Noor: Indian consulate was open until two days ago. Now because the situation is getting worse, more so minute by minute, they had to leave Mazar for their security, you know there is a lot of really with India. They have to be very careful. India does play a huge role in the peace process as well as resistance against the Taliban. We expect India to stand by the Afghan people and by its old allies, just the way it did with Ahmed Shah Massod, the national hero of Afghanistan.