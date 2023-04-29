Why are parents locking their daughter's graves in Pakistan?

Parents in Pakistan are being forced to lock the graves of their daughters with padlocks to stop deranged individuals from raping their dead bodies. Pakistan-based Daily Times carried an op-ed titled 'Unsafe in Graves' where the shocking revelations were made.

"The heart-wrenching sight of padlocks on the graves of females is enough for the entire society to hang its head in shame and never dare to look at the so-called vessels of honour," the publication stated.

"This is being done as a desperate bid to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust," it added.

With necrophilia on the rise in the South Asian country, social media users highlighted the issue and shared images of graves being protected using iron gates and padlocks.

A user named Harris Sultan, claiming to be an ex-Muslim atheist activist and author of “The Curse of God, why I left Islam” tweeted that hardline Islamist ideology was to blame for such acts.

"Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave," tweeted Sultan.



In 2011, a grave keeper named Muhammad Rizwan from the city of Karachi was apprehended after he confessed to having raped over 48 female corpses.

Last year in May, unknown men dug out the corpse of a teenage girl in the Chak Kamala village in Gujrat, Pakistan and raped her. Shockingly, the incident took place on the same night the family had buried the girl.

In 2021, a freshly-buried teenage girl in the Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near the coastal town of Ghulamullah was raped by unknown men after digging out the body. The victim's family stated that a local goon, the son of the village landlord was the main perpetrator in the heinous crime.

Similarly, in 2020, a man was caught red-handed raping the corpse of a woman in a graveyard in Okara in the Punjab province.

WATCH | Surge in casualties in Pakistan: Over 850 killed, injured from terror and violence, says report × According to National Commission for Human Rights, over 40 per cent of women in Pakistan have faced some kind of violence in their lives. Pakistan is undergoing one of the worst economic crises in its history and yet minorities and women's rights are being constantly trampled upon, even in their death.

(With inputs from agencies)