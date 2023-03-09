Who is Faiz Hamid—former spy chief of Pakistan? Why is Maryam Nawaz demanding his court martial?

Retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, who once used to call the shots in Pakistan’s top intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence, is now facing an investigation for alleged corruption. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed Wednesday the ex-ISI boss was accused of accumulating assets beyond means. Going a step further, top Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif also called for the court martial of the ex-ISI chief.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes on the ex-ISI boss

Maryam Nawaz Sharif earlier in an interview demanded action against Faiz Hamid for his alleged role in getting Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif framed for corruption back in 2017. She told a media outlet, “I had spoken against Gen Hamid in court when he was the sitting ISI chief for his alleged involvement in getting me and Nawaz Sharif punished. I had evidence against him.”

What did Faiz Hamid say in his defence?

Faiz Hamid reportedly approached journalist Kamran Khan and tendered a formal response to the allegations being levelled by PML(N) leaders, especially Maryam, against him. Kamran Khan quoted the ex-ISI chief as saying that it was the then-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa who used to call the shots in the army.

Retd. Gen. Hamid stated that he was just a major general in the army in 2017–18 and questioned whether, in accordance with military law, a single officer could overthrow the government.

Pakistan government’s response to Maryam Nawaz’s demands

Even though Maryam Nawaz’s party PMLN is in power today in Pakistan, the government is seemingly reluctant to give in to her demands. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified that while politicians were free to express their viewpoint and make demands, it was not for the government to seal the fate of Faiz Hamid. He explained that the court martial of a former military official didn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the civilian government, and it was a matter for GHQ to decide.

Who is Faiz Hamid? A look at his career in the Pak military

Faiz began his career in the military as a commissioned officer in the Baloch Regiment. He then served in various important positions throughout his career, including Adjutant General at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Faiz was also appointed as the head of the ISI's Counter Intelligence Wing, a position he held for over two years from January 2017 to April 2019.

In addition to these roles, Faiz also served as the General Officer Commanding of 16 infantry divisions at Pano Akil Cantonment for almost two years, from June 2015 to January 2017. Later, he was appointed as the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from June 2019 until 6th October 2021. Faiz also served as the Corp Commander in Peshawar and Bahawalpur until his retirement.