WATCH : Taliban fighters shoot at protesters waving national flag in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Residents of Afghanistan's Jalalabad city came to the streets on Wednesday, asking that the Afghan flag be reinstalled on government buildings instead of the Taliban's flag.

According to local news outlet Pajhwok Afghan News, Taliban fighters opened fire on the demonstrators.

Some journalists covering the demonstration were also assaulted by Taliban fighters.

According to a video footage, Taliban militants opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators in Jalalabad.

Protesters are seen raising the Afghan national flag on a packed street in Jalalabad in the footage, which has since gone viral on social media sites, after which armed Taliban members open fire on them.

Earlier in the day, a group of Afghan women were observed staging the country's first public demonstration in support of female rights.

The ladies could be heard demanding their rights in recordings published on social media, including social security, the right to work, the right to education, and the right to political engagement.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these visuals

(With inputs from agencies)