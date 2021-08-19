Watch: Taliban burn down amusement park in Afghanistan

Following the takeover, footage emerged showing Taliban militants riding bumper cars and merry-go-rounds at an amusement park in Kabul.

Now, another video shows one amusement park engulfed in flames after the Taliban set it on fire.

The Bokhdi Amusement Park in Begha was seen burning in the video, and the individual who posted it commented, "The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are prohibited in Islam."

"The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied," the user claimed in a post on Twitter.

Videos and pictures from Afghanistan, notably Kabul, show the country devolving into anarchy just weeks after the Taliban seized power and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these visuals

(With inputs from agencies)