Watch | Pakistani mosque refused to announce missing girl’s name because ‘she is Shia’, claim parents

NEW DELHI Updated: Apr 23, 2022, 12:59 PM(IST)

Picture of Dua Zehra Kazmi (left) and her mother (right). Photograph:( Twitter )

Dua Zehra's parents attempted to make a announcement about a missing child at a local mosque, but the mosque refused because Shia names are not pronounced in their announcements.

Pakistani girl Dua Zehra Kazmi, 14, has been missing for several days, and her parents claim that a local mosque in Karachi refused to announce her daughter's name due to sectarian tensions.

Her father told a private media outlet that when they sought the local mosque for assistance in announcing Dua Zehra's disappearance, they were told, "We cannot announce her name since she is from the Shia sect."

Police have been unable to locate a 14-year-old girl who vanished from outside her home in Karachi's Golden Town district on April 16 within the Al Falah police station limits.

Dua Zehra Kazmi's mother has threatened to commit suicide outside the Governor's House if her daughter is not returned safely.

"I'd like to keep my daughter alive." I am the mother of two children. Like Zainab, I will not accept her body. If she is found dead, I will keep her body outside the Governor's House, "the mother stated.

The case of the unexplained disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi's Al-Falah neighbourhood is still unsolved, and authorities are still looking for her.

