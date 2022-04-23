Watch | Pakistani mosque refused to announce missing girl’s name because ‘she is Shia’, claim parents

Pakistani girl Dua Zehra Kazmi, 14, has been missing for several days, and her parents claim that a local mosque in Karachi refused to announce her daughter's name due to sectarian tensions.

Her father told a private media outlet that when they sought the local mosque for assistance in announcing Dua Zehra's disappearance, they were told, "We cannot announce her name since she is from the Shia sect."

Her parents went to the nearby mosque to make a missing child announcement & the mosque refused coz they don't pronounce Shi'a names in their announcements:

Police have been unable to locate a 14-year-old girl who vanished from outside her home in Karachi's Golden Town district on April 16 within the Al Falah police station limits.

Dua Zehra Kazmi's mother has threatened to commit suicide outside the Governor's House if her daughter is not returned safely.

"I'd like to keep my daughter alive." I am the mother of two children. Like Zainab, I will not accept her body. If she is found dead, I will keep her body outside the Governor's House, "the mother stated.

A girl DUA Zehra is missing from 16 April from Star Gate, #Karachi. Be the voice of voiceless her mother, father and sisters are in very tough situation..Help them🙏🏼

A girl DUA Zehra is missing from 16 April from Star Gate, #Karachi. Be the voice of voiceless her mother, father and sisters are in very tough situation..Help them

Father Mehdi kazmi 03367121444

The case of the unexplained disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi's Al-Falah neighbourhood is still unsolved, and authorities are still looking for her.