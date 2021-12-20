Watch | Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces online flak for defending Taliban's mistreatment of women

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 20, 2021, 03:41 PM(IST)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 17th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

PM Imran Khan claimed that the Taliban were largely Pakhtuns and that they were thus unwilling to comply with international demands for human and women's rights. 

Imran Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister, has done it again, as he has been doing for several years: Supporting the Taliban and their actions while rationalising all forms of discrimination, especially against women.

The embattled leader of Pakistan, speaking at the 17th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, said the Taliban's culture is comparable to that of Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where parents were paid stipends to send their daughters to school, but they were not sent to school. 

Also read | Four women assaulted, paraded naked and filmed in Pakistan over theft suspicion

PM Imran Khan claimed that the Taliban were largely Pakhtuns and that they were thus unwilling to comply with international demands for human and women's rights. 

×

Khan went on to defend the Taliban's position on preventing young girls from attending educational institutions, saying that all governments must be "sensitive to tribal customs."

He appeared to support the Taliban's oppressive tactics and the limits imposed on women, such as how they must dress in public. 

His comments were harshly panned, with many accusing him of portraying the Taliban as a "model regime" for human rights. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

Read in App