WATCH| Pak CAA employee threatens Christian woman with blasphemy case, suspended

An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Pakistan was suspended after his video went viral where he was seen allegedly threatening a female security officer, who was Christian, with a case of blasphemy after a dispute broke out between the two of them on parking at the cargo area of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

A committee has been constituted by the CAA to investigate the matter. According to the incident's footage, the row started after the man was reprimanded by the female security officer for allowing a vehicle of an acquaintance to pass through security, without any vehicle pass.

The video of the brawl, which was viral on social media platforms, shows that the female official is being threatened by the man that if she didn't leave him alone, he will register a blasphemy case against her.

He is also seen threatening her, saying, “Call anyone you like If I get mad I will cut up into pieces…go away”. After the video went viral, the top leadership of the ruling party took notice of the video.

خاتون اہلکار کیمطابق انہیں بطور مسیحی توہین رسالت کا الزام لگا کر ڈرایا جارہا ہے آصف علی زرداری نے معاملے کا سخت نوٹس لیا ہے https://t.co/4eYgcFWuzu — Sanam Jamali🇵🇰 (@sana_J2) January 7, 2023 ×

On Saturday, the official was suspended by the CAA. As per the CAA spokesperson's statement, on the directions of DG CAA, an inquiry committee was constituted, which will be led by the airport services director.

“The committee will hold its first meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). Both parties involved have been informed through letters,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the female security officer and the CAA official have been asked to present their stance in front of the committee. The Pakistan Ulema Council's Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, issuing a statement, criticised the incident, adding that “there can’t be a bigger form of terrorism than a person using religion and the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) name for his own ulterior motives”.