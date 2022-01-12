Watch | Didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he did not anticipate "player" Imran Khan taxing contraceptives.

In a speech to the Pakistan National Assembly, he slammed the administration for proposing higher taxes on condoms in the mini budget.

"I didn't expect Imran Khan, the player, to tax contraception," Bilawal said.

According to Bilawal, contraceptives are critical for population control in Pakistan, and the current government should reconsider pricing them.

Bilawal Bhutto didn't expect a 'khiladi' like Imran Khan will tax condoms.

He also said that baby food and formula milk are also subject to levies, which will disproportionately affect the lowest members of society, according to the research.

These tariffs would have a negative impact on women's empowerment and exacerbate malnutrition.

Bilawal speculated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would arrive at his office on a bicycle, like he did at his campaign rallies.

