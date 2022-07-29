Watch: Blast inside Afghanistan's Cricket Stadium during T20 cricket tournament

A horrific suicide bomb blast is reported at the international cricket stadium (Kabul) in Afghanistan during the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League.

A video that's going viral on social media purports to capture the moments right after the explosion at the stadium.

According to eyewitnesses, the powerful bomb may have caused some casualties.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022 ×

The explosion occurred during a game between the Band-e-Amir Dragons and the Pamir Zalmi. At the time of the incident, UN representatives were in attendance at the stadium.

The Afghan Cricket Board reported that all players were safe, however Tolo News Television, a local news organisation, did not have any immediate information on the casualties. No one has claimed instant responsibility for the incident.



