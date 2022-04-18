Watch: Biden interrupted by Easter Bunny while answering questions on Afghanistan

The Easter Bunny interrupted United States President Joe Biden's remarks regarding Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On Monday, the White House hosted its annual Easter Egg Roll.

At one point, Biden also began to remark on global matters. The Easter Bunny, on the other hand, cut him off.

The president was seen in a video discussing Afghanistan and Pakistan.

However, someone dressed as the Easter Bunny approached Biden and caught his attention.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

"Oh, that's fine!" Biden stated the following.

The Easter Bunny then led Biden to another location.

Biden has been chastised in the past for refusing to take questions from reporters outside of a formal press conference setting.