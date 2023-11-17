Video: Taliban patrol Kabul's streets with rollerblades and Ak-47 rifles

Member of Afghanistan's Taliban regime were seen patrolling the streets of Afghan capital Kabul on rollerblades while brandishing the Kalashnikovs or AK-47 rifles.

The footage, which has gone viral on the internet, shows the men owing allegiance to extremist regime smoothly skating amidst traffic, even alongside a moving truck.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the camouflaged-clad Taliban members were not only navigating the streets on rollerblades but also took on the role of traffic directors.

The authenticity of the video was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Kabul Police, who stated that the individuals in the footage were officers from the public security police, operating with Afghanistan's interior ministry. Meanwhile, please join me in trying to figure out why there is a video of Taliban’s special forces roller skating around Kabul… #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/8Wn15leKMR — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 14, 2023 × Muslim Afghan, a member of the Taliban security team, expressed his amusement at the skating skills displayed by the organisation's younger members. "It was really fun- amazing balance and body strength. It might be common in the world elsewhere, but for us, it was rare to see on the roads of Kabul," he told The Telegraph.

The video, initially shared on YouTube on November 11 by Yadullah Marvi, a self-described "parkour athlete" in Afghanistan, is a 22-minute spectacle.

The description of the 22-minute-long video reads, "The first part of the military performance of figure skating in the streets of Kabul."

Also watch | Afghan women speak to WION from the ground: 'We want our freedoms back' | WION Originals × Marvi's description also teased more parts to come, showcasing both the figure skaters' movements and the reactions of the local populace.

"In this video, the movements of our figure skaters were filmed, and people's reactions were also filmed, and this is the first part of the video. Wait for the next parts!" the user wrote.

The Taliban took back the control of Afghanistan after the United States concluded its withdrawal from the South Asia country in August 2021. In the two years since, the Taliban have imposed their interpreation of Shariah laws with women barred from modern education and accessing public amenities and spaces where they could mingle with male counterparts. The United Nations has termed it "gender apartheid".