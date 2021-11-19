Video: Is this for real? Pakistan police official tries to sell his kids for Rs 50,000

In a bizarre video, a Pakistan police officer can be seen selling his kids for Rs 50,000 (Pakistani Rupees). The video was shared by a user named Sheikh Sarmad on Twitter and the police officer captured in it can be heard shouting and trying to sell his two children, who were looking confused. The netizens are furious after watching the short clip, which went viral on the social media forum.

The media reports claimed that the incident actually happened in the Ghotki district, Sindh province in Pakistan and the officer in the video is Nisar Lashari, from the prisons department.

The video, which was posted on November 13, shows Lashari picking up the younger kid and pacing to and fro, in order to communicate with the passersby, who looked astonished on whatever he had to say.

The VICE reported policeman's side also, who claimed that his boss asked him for a bribe to grant him leave for his child's medical treatment that made him desperate. The media outlet also reported that when Lashari could not bribe the boss, his leave was canceled. He was also transferred to Larkana, which is more than 100 km away from the city.

"I was feeling so helpless. Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I could not even travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the inspector general of prisons. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them," Lashari told VICE.

گھوٹکی کے پولیس اہلکار کو بچے کے علاج کے لیے چھٹی نہ ملی اور لاڑکانہ تبادلہ کردیا گیا، چھٹی لینے اور تبادلہ رکوانے کے لیے افسران کو پچاس ھزار روپے رشوت دینی پڑے گی، اہلکار پچاس ھزار میں ایک بیٹا بیچنے کی آوازیں لگاتا رہا۔

ہائے انسانیت کہاں ہے 😧😮 pic.twitter.com/i9hRF7IsNQ — Sheikh Sarmad  (@ShSarmad71) November 13, 2021 ×

One user wrote, "So sad … It was hard for him to manage the things but what he is doing in helplessness could have everlasting psychological effects on the kids. No good at all."

Another wrote, "This is happening with forces. Imagine what can happen to ordinary people. Hope sense will prevail and we don't become like Afghanistan and Syria where there is no system."

One user said, "It is a very sad incident that there should be an investigation against the higher officer, if found guilty, he should be suspended with immediate effect and should be punished with strict punishment and fine."

Meanwhile, a renowned Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir informed on his official Twitter handle that a formal complaint has been lodged against the Ghotki prison official.