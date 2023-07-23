VIDEO: 17 killed as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh, over 30 injured

At least 17 people were killed and over 30 injured after a bus in southwestern Bangladesh veered off the road and plunged into a roadside pond.

The bus, which had over 60 passengers on board, was bound for Barishal from Bhandari sub-district.

At least 17 people have been killed and 23 others injured in a road accident in Jhalokati District, about 200 kilometers south of #Dhaka in #Bangladesh. Local police said the death toll might rise as a rescue operation continues. #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/53ldsENY9u — Our World (@MeetOurWorld) July 22, 2023 ×

The accident occurred at 9:55 AM local time on Saturday (July 22), when the bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while giving way to an auto rickshaw.

The tragic accident prompted the authorities to close the Khulna-Jhalakathi highway, which left hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam on each side.

Death toll to rise

Police informed that several bodies were feared to be trapped inside the bus as efforts were underway to retrieve the bus from the pond, overflowing with water from heavy monsoon rains.

“The divers have rescued 17 bodies and a police crane is trying to retrieve the bus from the pond filled with water after heavy monsoon rains,” a police officer was quoted as saying by the local media. The official also said that the death toll could rise as more dead bodies might be recovered from the bus.

Police sub-inspector Gautamm Kumar Ghose said eight women and three children were among the dead.

All injured were being treated at Jhalakathi’s main state-run hospital.

‘Driver was not attentive’

Local media quoted some passengers of the bus as saying that the bus driver was not attentive while he drove. “I was sitting just beside the driver’s seat. The driver apparently was not careful or attentive while driving the bus,” said Russell Mollah, a 35-year-old passenger. He alleged that the driver was constantly talking to his assistant and that he asked him to get more passengers on board.

Mollah reportedly lost his father in the accident, while his elder brother was still missing.