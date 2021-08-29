US releases names of troops killed in deadly Kabul attack

The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in the recent suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier.

They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

The 11 Marines are Staff Sgt Darin T Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Sgt Nicole L Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl Daegan W Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl Humberto A Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl David L Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl Jared M Schmitz, 20, of St Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl Rylee J McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl Dylan R Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl Kareem M Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt Ryan C Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. The Pentagon said on Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.