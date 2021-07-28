US really messed it up, says Pakistan PM over Afghanistan’s situation 

Questioning the United States motive of Afghan invasion, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said the US has 'really messed it up in Afghanistan'.

At first, he questioned Afghan invasion of the US and then the superpower’s several attempts of seeking a peaceful solution with the adversary Taliban from a position of weakness.

In an appearance on US news programme, PBS NewsHour, which was aired on Tuesday night, the prime minister said, "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan."

Khan heavily criticised the US for trying to "look for a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never was one".

Commenting on the situation, PM said by the time, the global power realised that there was no military solution, "unfortunately, the bargaining power of the Americans or the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) forces had gone." It happened due to the reduction in the forces on the ground.

"But once they had reduced the troops to barely 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, therefore, it was very difficult for now to get them to compromise," he said.