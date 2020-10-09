US military startled with Trump's announcement of complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump's announcement of completing the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Christmas has taken aback nation's military, with officials saying they haven't been informed about the process and concerned over its impact on Taliban-Afghanistan peace talks.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the remaining number of "brave" US military personnel would return by Christmas, a move welcomed by the Taliban.

Also read | NATO chief says allies will leave Afghanistan together

He elaborated his announcement in an interview to Fox News, saying: "We're down to 4,000 troops in Afghanistan. I'll have them home by the end of the year. They're coming home, you know, as we speak. Nineteen years is enough. They're acting as policemen, OK? They're not acting as troops."

Also read | Donald Trump wants US forces to pull out from Afghanistan by Christmas

Several US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity said they were not informed about any new deadline, reported news agency The Associated Press.

In fact, they pointed to remarks by National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday, in which he said: "as of today, there are under 5,000 and that will go to 2,500 by early next year".

The US military has also continually said that counterterrorism personnel would remain in Afghanistan for some time in view of threats by al-Qaida and Islamic State.

The US has earlier maintained that any troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would depend on the situation on the ground and a considerable reduction in Taliban attacks.