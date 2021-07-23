US holds airstrikes to support Afghan security forces against Taliban, says Pentagon

In support of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) in their fight against the Taliban, the United States carried out airstrikes across Afghanistan in the last several days, says Pentagon spokesman on Thursday.

In an off-camera press briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby refused to provide details about the airstrikes. Kirby said, “Without going into specifics, I can say that in the last several days, we have acted through airstrikes to support the ANDSF. But I won't get into tactical details of those strikes.”

The spokesman added, “But we continue to be able to and we continue to, as the Secretary said yesterday, conduct airstrikes in support of the ANDSF. General McKenzie has those authorities.”

In a statement on Friday, the Afghan Defence Ministry said 17 Taliban fighters were killed in an airstrike by Afghan Air Force on Thursday night.

Around 10 Taliban fighters were also killed in another airstrike conducted in Nijrab district, Kapisa province on Thursday night, the Defence Ministry added.

Although the Taliban has rejected the Ministry of Defence’s figures, the ministry has also not mentioned anything in its statements about US airstrikes on Taliban targets.

(With inputs from agencies)