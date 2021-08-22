US forces establish alternate routes to Kabul airport over ISIS threat

With the possibility of an ISIS terror attack, the US military has decided to establish "alternative routes" to Kabul airport.

The development comes as US President Joe Biden met with senior officials to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations against the terror group ISIS-K on Saturday.

The Islamic State offshoot poses a threat to the airport and its surroundings. A US defence official told CNN, "There is a strong possibility ISIS-K is trying to carry off an attack at the airport."

A senior diplomat in Kabul also confirmed, they are aware of a credible but not immediate threat by Islamic State against Americans at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

To avert an attack, the military has established "alternative routes" for people to get to Kabul airport and its access gates. These new routes will be available to US citizens, third party nationals and qualified Afghans.

An official said, the Taliban are aware of the new effort and are coordinating with the US.

Meanwhile, UK's defence ministry said that at least seven people were killed in the chaos near Kabul airport.

Boris Johnson government's announcement comes even as reports said Taliban rulers had imposed some order around the chaotic Kabul airport on Sunday.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians, who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," the UK defence ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)