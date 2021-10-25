US donates 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Nepal

The United States on Monday provided as many as 100,620 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal through COVAX. This adds up to the 1.53 million J&J vaccines given by the US to Nepal in July.

Nepal has been using various COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by different companies that they have received under the COVAX programme besides the ones they purchased from India and China.

The US Embassy announced on Twitter, “100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine have just arrived in Nepal. These vaccines have been donated by the US government to Nepal to fight COVID-19 in partnership with COVAX. Stay tuned for more.”

US Ambassador to Nepal, Randy Berry, who also happens to mark her third anniversary as the Ambassador to Nepal, further committed to supporting Nepal to fight the pandemic.

“I am beyond thrilled that today we donated 100,620 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal. This is part of our ongoing commitment to the Nepali people since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1.53 million J&J vaccines. Beyond vaccines, our assistance to-date totals over $122M,” Ambassador Berry said in a tweet.

“Along with today's donation, USAID and #COVAX partners helped to ensure safe cold storage and handling of these vaccines to get shots in arms. This will benefit Nepalis now and in the future,” he said in another tweet.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry thanked the US for its help and support in combating the coronavirus pandemic through shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“The US has provided 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccines in support of Nepal's vaccination drive. The vaccines received through COVAX is in addition to the earlier tranche of 1.53 million doses. Nepal is grateful for the generosity extended by the US at this critical time,” MoFA said in a tweet.

The donation comes two days after the Ambassador met the Nepali Health Minister in Kathmandu.

“Today, as part of regular diplomatic engagement, Ambassador Berry met with Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada. The two discussed bilateral issues including cooperation on COVID-19,” the Embassy had earlier said in a tweet.

As of Sunday, 8,606,988 Nepalis have received at least one dose of the anti-COVID vaccine, which is 28.3 per cent of the total population.

Likewise, 6,604,173 people have received both doses, which is nearly 22 per cent of the country’s population.

Nepal’s recovery currently stands at 97.3 per cent. The active cases stand at 1.53 per cent and the death rate is at 1.4 per cent.