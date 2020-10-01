US, Bangladesh take part in high-level consultation on economic partnership

The first ever high-level US, Bangladesh consultation on economic partnership took place on Wednesday through a virtual platform.

During the meeting both co-chairs and participants shared their thoughts on developing a vision to advance bilateral economic partnership between the two countries in all potential areas.

The two sides emphasised on the need for close cooperation between the government and industry to address the continually evolving challenges related to health and economy amid the coronavirus crisis and the post-COVID-19 global pandemic situation.

In the meeting, advisor Rahman underscored that Bangladesh would continue to pursue economic diplomacy pro-actively with neighbouring, regional and global players as he welcomed US interest and involvement in the new initiative.

Several important issues were discussed in the meeting including public health cooperation, investment, digital policy, blue economy, agricultural capacity building, energy, transportation and infrastructure development and ways to enhance the overall economic partnership between Bangladesh and United States.

Adviser Rahman during the meeting said that the US is Bangladesh's single largest export destination and also the largest investor. Undersecretary Krach appreciated the Bangladesh government's initiative to attract foreign direct investment(FDI).

The co-chairs expressed their optimism that US companies would take advantage of Bangladesh's competitiveness and invest in ICT, energy and pharmaceuticals. Both sides noted the excellent cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting the supply of world class PPE by Bangladesh to the US in a short time.

The two sides signed an air transport agreement with the hope to continue positive engagement between US federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh(CAAB)

The meeting was attended by MP Salman F. Rahman, the adviser for private industry and investment to the PM of Bangladesh and Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and environment and co-chaired by MP Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs, Bangladesh ambassador to USA, Principal secretary to PM and senior officials from various departments and ministries of both countries.