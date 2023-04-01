Unknown assailants kill Christian man in Pakistan, says police

A Christian man was shot down by a few unknown assailants in the northwestern region of Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

The unfortunate incident took place when Kashif Masih was present at his home in the Sufaid Dheri Pishtakhara area of Peshawar.

As per the police, armed motorcyclists gunned down Kashif Maseeh on his doorstep.

"Kashif Masih was gunned down while at home by a few unknown men," said police said, adding that efforts to catch the gunmen are being made.

This is the second such incident reported of minority members' target killing in the last 24 hours in Peshawar as on Friday, a Sikh trader, Diyal Singh, was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Peshawar.

As per reports, Singh was in his shop which is located in Peshawar's Dir Colony market when the assailants forcefully barged into his shop and started firing indiscriminately.

Singh was twice shot in the head which led to his death instantly. Around 30 bore bullet shells were recovered by the police from the site of the incident.

In May 2020, two members of the Sikh community were gunned down in Peshawar by extremists.

Victims, Guljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) were operating their spice shops located in Battathal Bazaar when the attackers came and opened fire.

Pakistan is known for holding a sketchy record in upholding the minority community's rights. Last month, its neighbouring nation India criticised Islamabad at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) stating 'no religious minority can freely live or practice' their religion in the country.

As per estimates of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, in the population of 207 million, Muslims account for 96 per cent, Hindus 2.1 per cent and Christians about 1.6 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

