United Nations chief visits Kartarpur corridor; says it's symbol of interfaith harmony

"Was honoured to visit Pakistan's newly opened Kartarpur Corridor, a corridor of hope, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites, " said UN General Secretary on Twitter.

"This is a welcome symbol of interfaith harmony."

I was honoured to visit Pakistan’s newly opened Kartarpur Corridor - a corridor of hope, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites.



On November 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

The, 4.7-kilometre-long passage, connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

The UN chief is on a three-day visit to Pakistan during which he held talks with country's Prime Minister Imran Khan and various other leaders including foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On Monday, during the UN conference for Afghan refugees, Guterres credited the nation for supporting Afghan refugees.

He also praised the "remarkable transformation" of Pakistan's security situation.