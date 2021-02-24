UNHRC resolution accuses Sri Lanka of human rights violations

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has tabled a resolution expressing concerns about the forced cremation policy for coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka.

The government does not allow Muslims and Christians to be buried and they must all be cremated. Because it fears the buried victims will contaminate the soil with the virus. There is no scientific basis for it.

The UNHRC says this policy goes against the belief of minorities. 11 per cent of Sri Lankan population follows Islam. They have been demanding an end to forced cremations.

The resolution also calls upon Colombo to hold human rights abusers to account. At least 25 military officers accused of war crimes have been pardoned by the Rajapaksa government. The resolution urges Sri Lanka to bring them to justice. The Lankan govt has called the resolution politically motivated and Sri Lanka, a victim of an unprecedented propaganda campaign.

Meanwhile, in probe of Easter Bombings, where Sri Lanka witnessed one of the worst terror attacks in recent history on an easter Sunday around 21 months ago. Suicide bombers killed at least 253 people and some 500 others were injured. There were at least six coordinated blasts, targeting churches and top-end hotels, mostly in Colombo. A presidential commission investigated the attacks and now, the report has come out. There are a total of 10 conclusions. Two of them have raised eyebrows.

First, the commission has recommended criminal charges against the former President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena. It says there's evidence to prove criminal liability on his part and the second targets the former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. It accuses him of a lax approach towards Islamic extremism. It says this was one of the primary reasons for the failure of the security apparatus.