UN-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed openly collects funds in Peshawar

In a concerning development, the United Nations-designated terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been seen openly collecting funds in Peshawar, Pakistan. This has raised alarm bells about the resurgence of extremist groups in the country, particularly after its removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Asif Afridi, a Twitter user, recounted his experience during the Eid prayer where he witnessed members of the banned outfit collecting funds openly in Peshawar, in the presence of security personnel. " Members of a banned outflit were collecting money openly in Peshawar in the presence of security personnel. My father, my brothers and I (six members in total) were there to pray Eid prayer," he said. The fundraising took place in Hayatabad (Bagh-e-Naran) by JeM, which is responsible for several terrorist attacks, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

This morning, at Eid prayer, I had to go through one of the worst traumas in recent years. Members of a banned outflit were collecting money openly in Peshawar in the presence of security personnel. My father, my brothers and I, (6 members in total) were there to pray eid prayer. — Asif Afridi (@AAsifAfridii) April 22, 2023 ×

Another Twitter user, Ehsanullah Khan Jadoon, expressed his disappointment and shared that such fundraising is a common sight in Pakistan. "It is very normal for someone to stand up after prayers and openly ask for funds to fight Jihad in Palestine and Kashmir. Was a frequent sight at our mosque in Karachi," he said.

This is so unfortunate, but it is a common sight in Pakistan. It is very normal for someone to stand up after prayers and openly ask for funds to fight Jihad in Palestine and Kashmir. Was a frequent sight at our mosque in Karachi during taraweeh — Ehsanullah Khan Jadoon (@Ehsanul09159573) April 23, 2023 ×

This is not an isolated incident as several users pointed out that fundraising for extremist groups is happening in other areas as well.

During last week witnessed some people asking donations for jihad in Kashmir outside local masjid in one of the posh societies of the city, upon enquiring they first identified themselves as from Proscribed Jaish e Muhammad then reverted to lesser known Al rehmat Trust, where is pic.twitter.com/VbZ4TfNHpp — Sheikhu (@KalbeSaleem) April 8, 2023 ×

The ease with which these groups can openly collect funds raises concerns about the government's ability to crack down on extremist activities. The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation that works to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The watchdog had placed Pakistan on its grey list in 2018 due to its failure to curb terror financing but omitted it from the list last year. However, recent developments such as the open fundraising by JeM suggest that the country still has a long way to go in curbing extremist activities.

Earlier this year, in a stern message to Islamabad, the FATF said Pakistan's progress in taking action on terror financing continues to be monitored. The comments are significant in the backdrop of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin being publicly seen in Pakistan.

In response to a WION question, FATF President T Raja Kumar said, "I will not speculate on specific media reports. But I think what is important is to emphasise that there continues to be, you know, monitoring of Pakistan's progress by the Asia Pacific group."

Salahuddin, protected by security personnel, was seen leading funeral prayers for Bashir Ahmad Peer in a viral video, where he also issued a threat against India.