UN blames Afghan forces, Taliban for 'deliberately' targetting healthcare

The United Nations (UN) on Sunday lambasted the Taliban and Afghan security forces, blaming them for "deliberately" carrying out attacks on healthcare workers and facilities at a time when the country is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"At a time when an urgent humanitarian response was required to protect every life in Afghanistan, both the Taliban and Afghan national security forces carried out deliberate acts of violence that undermined healthcare operations," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) chief Deborah Lyons said in a statement, reported AFP.

The UNAMA said it had registered 12 such incidents of violence between March 11 and May 23 against medical professionals and facilities.

Out of the 12 attacks, the UN agency held the Taliban responsible for eight of these and blamed Afghan forces for three attacks.

Amongst all the attacks, one of the deadliest was the one on a Kabul-based maternity hospital on May 12, which so far remains unclaimed.

As many as 25 people died, including 16 mothers, in the attack on the maternity ward of Dasht e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, according to international charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

This report came at a time when Afghanistan is struggling to contain the cases of coronavirus, which has so far infected 28,833 people, including 581 deaths in the country.

"Perpetrating targetted attacks on healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when health resources are already stretched and of critical importance to the civilian population, is particularly reprehensible," Fiona Frazer, UNAMA Chief of Human Rights, said.