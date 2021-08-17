Turkey welcomes 'positive messages' from Taliban, says in talks with the group

Turkish government officials said on Tuesday they welcomed Taliban fighters' "positive messages" to the international community after they seized power in Afghanistan.

During the past few months, Turkey has held discussions with Taliban leaders about a range of topics, including its offer to protect Kabul's airport following the withdrawal of US troops.

On Monday, Turkey evacuated more than 300 Turkish nationals from Afghanistan after Taliban forces moved into the capital over the weekend. The country also moved its embassy staff to the safety of the airport.

Speaking at an event in the Jordanian capital Amman, the Turkish Foreign Minister said Ankara was taking a wait-and-see approach about its offer to protect the airport.

Despite that, he said the Taliban's first remarks were encouraging.

"We welcome the positive messages given by the Taliban to foreigners, diplomatic missions and their own population. I hope we will see (the same approach) in their actions," he said in televised remarks.

Turkish personnel have been playing a role in the security of the strategic air hub for years, pointed out Cavusoglu, adding that Ankara wanted to observe what happens in Kabul to see how the situation plays out.

"We continue a dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban," he said.

"Right now, (the Afghans) are going to discuss all these issues among themselves. Who is going to take part in the transition, what kind of temporary government they will have. We will see and discuss all of this."

