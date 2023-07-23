Toshakhana case: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted one-day exemption from appearance

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted a one-day exemption from appearance in the Toshakhana case. According to a report by ARY News on Saturday (July 22), Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would now appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday (July 24). The report said on Saturday that Aditional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar heard the case, Amjad Pervaiz represented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Barrister Gohar Ali appeared as Imran’s counsel.

During the hearing, Khan's counsel filed a request seeking an exemption for his client from attending Saturday’s hearing and its adjournment till Monday. However, Pervaiz objected by saying that no solid reasons were mentioned in the exemption plea.

Pervaiz requested the court to issue directives to ensure Khan's appearance in court. “Will the suspect appear in court on Monday?” the judge asked the former prime minister's counsel.

Gohar Ali replied that Khan would appear before the supreme court in another case on Monday. The ADSJ then said that Khan could appear in the sessions court after appearing in the Supreme Court.

The Toshakhana case is related to the allegations levelled by the ruling government that Khan failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana during his tenure as prime minister. In March, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against Khan in the case.

Meanwhile, Khan's bail was extended in three cases regarding violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until Wednesday (July 26). In the last proceedings, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for Khan and summoned him on Wednesday.

