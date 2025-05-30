/Top Pakistan ministers share stage with LeT-linked terrorists, another disturbing act to glorify terrorism

In a shocking incident, several Pakistani officials were seen sharing a stage with commanders of the terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In an event held on May 28 in Pakistan's Punjab to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan’s Food Minister Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were seen sharing a stage with Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked figures, including Saifullah Kasuri, Talha Saeed (son of Hafiz Saeed), and Amir Hamza. Both ministers are close aides of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Photos of the event circulated on the social media has now sparked serious international concern as it was an open glorification of terrorism and inflammatory speeches targeting India.

Youm-e-Takbeer is a Pakistani national holiday on May 28 in commemoration of Chagai-I and Chagai-II series of nuclear tests.

The event was disturbing also for the fact that instead of distancing themselves from terrorists, top Pak officials were seen welcoming the terrorists and applauding them. In a disturbing statement in the event, Malik Rasheed said that “24 crore Pakistanis are today represented by men like Hafiz Saeed and Saifullah Kasuri."

Furthermore, the minister announced that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government will offer a job to the brother of Mudasir, a Lashkar commander killed in India’s airstrike on the group’s Muridke headquarters

Glorification of terrorism

The terrorists were also given a stage to address the people present at the event. Saifullah Kasuri, who was the main accused in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, proudly said that he has become famous after the attack.

"I was blamed for Pahalgam and now the whole world knows my name,"Kasuri said in his address.

Previous incident

Hours after India's Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits, visuals emerged showing the Pakistani Army standing with LeT commander Abdul Rauf, attending the funeral of killed terrorists.

The visuals were from Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, showed several members of the Pakistani army attending the funeral.