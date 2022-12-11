ugc_banner

Top official of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) shot dead

Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

As reported by local media outlets, police said that Inamullah Khan was killed in the Tajazai area of the restive Lakki Marwat District of the KPK Province 

The deputy director of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was shot dead on Saturday (December 10) by unidentified gunmen in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As reported by local media outlets, police said that Inamullah Khan was killed in the Tajazai area of the restive Lakki Marwat District of the KPK Province, which is bordering the South Waziristan tribal district. 

So far, the officials have not confirmed whether he was attacked because of his personal enmity. There are also rumours that it was an act of target killing. When the incident occurred, he was reportedly on leave at home. 

Local reports also noted that according to the FIR, Inamullah had no old enmity with anyone. However, a shooting incident happened between the accused and his cousins and that could have led to the deadly attack. 

FIA's deputy director for Dera Ismail (DI) Khan region was attacked in the area that comes under the jurisdiction of Ghaznikhel Police Station. The police have lodged FIR against Sharifullah and Ali Bahadur. As per the media reports, the authorities also took his body to the Lakki Marwat's district headquarters hospital. 

