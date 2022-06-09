Threat to Imran's life: Pakistan's turbulent past includes many political assassinations

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, has claimed that his life is in danger, which appears to be true given Pakistan's bloody history.Pakistan's history has been turbulent, with multiple political leaders assassinated since the country's founding in 1947.Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, is the most recent target of assassination attempts.

Pakistan's first Prime Minister, Liaqat Ali Khan, was assassinated in the Company Baugh of Rawalpindi on the stage that was later named Liaqat Bagh.

Another staunch leader of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was hanged by General Zia-ul Haq's military administration. He was hanged only a short distance from Liaqat Baugh. Nine years after he was hanged, Zia Ul Haq died in a plane accident. Some believe it was a murder, and it is now feared that plans are being prepared to assassinate Imran Khan as well.

Despite strong security and death threats, the nation had witnessed the savage killing of Pakistan's two-time Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto, in the same city.

According to the media story, her husband refused to let her perform a postmortem on her body. While everyone understands that a post-mortem is essential for determining the cause of death, it was not done in the instance of Benazir Bhutto, and her killers were never apprehended.

In light of "serious danger alerts," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan showed a letter of threat from America in a public assembly, just as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did in a public meeting in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan launched a nationwide protest campaign when his administration was deposed. In April, a big number of people showed up in Peshawar and Karachi for two consecutive rallies in support of Khan.

"In light of severe threat alerts received from security agencies at the district and provincial levels, it was recommended that ex-prime minister Imran Khan address the public gathering virtually via video conference and LED display rather than making a physical appearance on April 21 at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore," according to the statement.

Pakistani politicians' lives have been fraught with risk from the country's inception.The Pakistani politician who dies of natural causes is fortunate. In a strange plane crash, Pakistani leaders were hung, shot, and killed. Benazir Bhutto was no stranger to armed conflict. Her father and two brothers were all murdered.



