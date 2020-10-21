There is a 'state above state' in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday alleged that there was a 'state above state' in Pakistan. Though he did not name Pakistani military openly, his dismay against it and Imran Khan government came to the fore once again in light of the developments surrounding his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar's brief arrest on Monday.

"This country (Pakistan) there are two governments running parallelly. There is a state above state. This is clear from what happened yesterday and today. I speak this out of experience and I do not speak without facts. My contentions have been proven from what has been happening," said Sharif.

A video of Nawaz Sharif speaking with reporters was retweeted by his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

It is not unknown that Pakistani military wields enormous power and hold influence over the civilian government is Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif has particularly been susceptible to this. Nawaz Sharif's government was toppled by General Pervez Musharraf in 1999 and Sharif was forced to go in exile.

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Muhammad Safdar was briefly arrested from hotel room in Karachi on Monday. He was released on Monday itself. But there are allegations that Inspector General of Sindh was under pressure to file FIR against Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband, and that he was kidnapped when he attempted to resist the political pressure. There are allegations that Pakistani Army was involved in some way.

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa meanwhile has ordered inquiry into the arrest.

The Army chief directed the Karachi Corps Commander to "immediately inquire into the circumstances" to determine the facts and file a report as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

However, The statement did not specify which incident it was referring to.