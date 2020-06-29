Terrorists in police uniform attack Karachi stock exchange; all attackers killed

A grenade attack took place on Monday morning near the Karachi stock exchange in Pakistan, reports said.

According to reports, four suspected terrorists stormed the Karachi stock exchange. All four terrorists were later killed by police with clearance operation underway currently.

Gunfire was heard following the attack as the police moved in to cordon off the area. The area is a high security zone with head offices of several banks located in the area.

Five people were killed and one injured in the attack. Reports say the terrorists were wearing police uniforms giving the impression that they were off duty cops.

Reports said the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility of the attack.