Taliban warns US of 'countermeasures': Report

Taliban on Thursday accused the US of breaching Doha peace agreement by skipping May 1 as the deadline for full withdrawal of US troops from the country, said Tolo News. In a statement mentioned by Tolo News, Taliban warned the US of "consequences" and said that US would be "responsible" for all "countermeasures" taken by "Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate"

USA had earlier announced that all troops would be withdrawn by May 1 this year but high-level officials within the US government have been quoted to suggest that the withdrawal will be complete by September 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks this year.

The Taliban has reportedly used very strong words in their statement.

“As this agreement was signed in the presence of United Nations and representatives of numerous world countries and organizations, and is currently being breached by America, it is imperative that all countries and organizations that were witnesses to the signing of this agreement exert pressure on America to implement its commitments and withdraw all forces from Afghanistan by the specified date,” said Taliban as per Tolo News.

“Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate,” read Taliban's statement further as per Tolo News.

Blinken in Afghanistan

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Blinken met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as senior US officials in Kabul and brief them on President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement he was ending "the forever war", which began in response to the 2001 September 11 attacks.

"I wanted to demonstrate with my visit the ongoing commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the people of Afghanistan," Blinken said after meeting Ghani.

"The partnership is changing, but the partnership is enduring."

(With inputs from agencies)