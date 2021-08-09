Taliban seize provincial capitals in Afghanistan as Kunduz falls

Taliban has reportedly seized the northeastern city of Kunduz with the Afghan forces in control of the airport and the army base.

Kunduz, a strategic town lies at the gateway of northern provinces and Central Asia. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said its forces were close to the airport.

Last week the Taliban had captured a provincial capital located on the border of Iran and Afghanistan named Zaranj situated in southern Nimroz province.

Zaranj city in Nimroz had fallen to the Taliban as it continued its surge in provincial capitals after seizing rural areas and strategic border crossings in Afghanistan even as Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul and Taloqan in the north fell on Sunday.

The security forces fell back in Taloqan in northeastern Takhar province after they failed to get reinforcements.

On Saturday, the Taliban had reportedly seized Jawzjan which was the second provincial capital to fall to the militant outfit in under 24 hours.

The Taliban has increased its offensive since mid-May as the US decided to leave the region. President Joe Biden had declared that the US will pull out of Afghanistan by August 31 which is just weeks away.

Ashraf Ayni, a representative in parliament for Takhar province had said its capital Taloqan had fallen to the Taliban which continues to sweep through the country.

The militant group had earlier taken control of rural areas in the north and south but it has now begun its renewed offensive against provincial capitals.

