Taliban now ban girl students from attending school beyond third grade

In another severe crackdown on the rights of women, the Taliban now banned girl students from attending school after the third grade, WION confirmed.

Before this, girls were allowed to study in schools till the sixth grade. As reported by BBC Persian, the Taliban have now instructed schools and educational institutes to not permit girls to attend primary school, even if they are above the age of 10.

The latest onslaught comes 683 days after girls aged 11 and above were banned from schools and 223 days after they were banned from attending universities.

According to a report published by BBC, the Ministry of Education's officials have asked the principals of schools and short-term training classes to ensure that "girls over 10 years old are not allowed to study in primary schools".

Meanwhile, the officials of non-governmental aid organisations who have been working in the field of education, on the condition of anonymity, informed BBC that the literacy classes did receive such recommendations and orders.

In a few provinces, reports emerged about the Ministry of Good and Prohibition's local authorities separating girls on the basis of their age and asking the principals, who have been running girls' schools, to send back the kids who are above the third grade.

"We were told that girls who are tall and over 10 years old are not allowed to enter the school," said a sixth-grade student in eastern Afghanistan, while speaking to the BBC.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow soon.

