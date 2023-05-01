Taliban not invited for UN-talks over the crisis-stricken country

The Taliban will not be part of the UN-led international talks on situation in Afghanistan. The regime has not been invited for the talks that are expected to focus on women's rights in the crisis-stricken country. Representatives from the US, China, Russia, Pakistan and more will be present for the discussions in Qatar to open on Monday (May 1).

The talks, called by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will go on for two days.

The Taliban government's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said Monday it "wants positive engagement with the world".

But "internal issues" -- such as curbs on women's rights -- should not factor into decisions about diplomatic engagement and formal recognition, he told AFP in Kabul.

"These should not be used as political tools," he said. "Countries should have the moral courage to independently come forward for positive engagement."

A small group of Afghan women staged a weekend protest in Kabul to oppose global recognition to Taliban regime in the country.

In an open letter to the Doha meeting released Sunday, a coalition of Afghan women's groups said they were "outraged" that any country would consider formal ties with the government that the UN calls the "de facto authorities".

The UN and the US have said that recognition to the Taliban regime is not on the agenda.

Rights groups' fears have been fuelled by remarks made last month by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who said the Doha meeting could find "baby steps" that lead to a "principled recognition" of the Taliban government.

The UN said the comments were misinterpreted.

UN membership can only be decided by the UN General Assembly. No country has established formal ties with the Taliban regime.

Ahead of his arrival in Doha, Guterres' office said the meeting "is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban" on women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies)

