Kabul

Taliban Minister Khalil Haqqani has been killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, sources told WION on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Haqqani had been the acting minister of refugees and repatriation. The sources said that the explosion, which was a suicide attack, took place in the Ministry of Refugees itself.

Attacker came onto premises as a refugee

Sources told WION that the suicide bomber came into the ministry as a refugee looking for his papers and seeking help. When Khalil came to the ministry premises post lunch and was passing through the corridor, the attacker detonated the bomb.

It is not yet known how many more people were killed in the explosion. The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) is suspected behind the blast.

Khalil was member of the powerful Haqqani network

Khalil was a member of the powerful Haqqani network. He was the brother of Haqqani network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani and the uncle of Taliban Interior Minister Siraj Haqqani.

According to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Haqqani network is a Taliban-affiliated group that operates from the North Waziristan Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

In a 2011 report, the UNSC said that Haqqani engaged in fundraising activities on behalf of the Taliban and the Haqqani network often travelling internationally to meet with financial supporters.

The UNSC also said that Haqqani acted on behalf of Al-Qaeda and had been linked to its military operations.