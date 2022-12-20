Taliban-led ministry suspends university education for Afghan girls and women

Taliban-led Afghanistan announces another rule for females and women in the country, restricting their access to education for many who aspired to be a doctor or engineers.

The Taliban authorities on Tuesday in a letter sent to all public and private colleges announced that the ministry puts an indefinite ban on Afghan girls attending educational institutions.

Signed by Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the letter read, "You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice."

The announcement was confirmed by the ministry's spokesperson Ziaullah Hashimi to AFP.

The ban comes after thousands of female students took university entrance exams across the country.

Universities have been compelled to adopt the new regulations following the takeover by the Islamist group in August last year.

Many such regulations have been imposed on women. These include gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, and women are allowed to attend classes only when taught by female or old male professors.

The majority of female students in the South Asian country have been prohibited from attending secondary schools restricting their access to further education.

