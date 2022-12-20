ugc_banner

Taliban-led ministry suspends university education for Afghan girls and women

Kabul, AfghnistanEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Afghan high schoolgirls return from school after taking part in their high school graduation exam in Kabul on December 7, 2022. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Universities have been compelled to adopt the new regulations following the takeover by the Islamist group in August last year

Taliban-led Afghanistan announces another rule for females and women in the country, restricting their access to education for many who aspired to be a doctor or engineers.

The Taliban authorities on Tuesday in a letter sent to all public and private colleges announced that the ministry puts an indefinite ban on Afghan girls attending educational institutions. 

Signed by Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the letter read, "You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice."

The announcement was confirmed by the ministry's spokesperson Ziaullah Hashimi to AFP. 

The ban comes after thousands of female students took university entrance exams across the country.

Universities have been compelled to adopt the new regulations following the takeover by the Islamist group in August last year. 

Many such regulations have been imposed on women. These include gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, and women are allowed to attend classes only when taught by female or old male professors. 

The majority of female students in the South Asian country have been prohibited from attending secondary schools restricting their access to further education. 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

RELATED

Pakistan: Special forces kill all hostage takers to end siege; two commandos die

Jailed Pakistan Taliban militants take hostages at police station, talks to resolve matter begin

Afghanistan: At least 19 killed as oil tanker overturns in Salang tunnel, catches fire, traps travellers