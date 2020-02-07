Taliban leader Ehsanullah Ehsan escapes Pakistan's jail

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, who took the responsibility for the attempted murder of Malala Yousafzai and for carrying several attacks in Pakistan including deadly Peshawar Army school terror attack, has escaped from an Army Jail in Pakistan.

In an audio message released on Thursday, Ehsan could be heard saying that he has succeeded in escaping from Pakistan's jail. Ehsan had escaped on January 11 but no confirmation has been made by the Pakistan Army yet.

"I am Ehsanullah Ehsan. I am the former spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaatul Ahrar. I had surrendered to the Pakistani security authorities on February 5, 2017, under an agreement. I honoured this agreement for three years, but the Pakistani authorities violated it and kept me in a prison along with my children," Ehsan said.

Ehsan said that he will release a detailed statement later in which he will mention the agreement he made with the Pakistani security authorities."I will also mention on whose approval this accord was made with me.

And what were the terms and conditions of the agreement and which prominent figure had assured me that the agreement will be implemented," he said, adding that he will also explain the conditions in which he and his family were held in Pakistan.

The escape of Ehsan has created an uproar in Pakistan where the opposition is accusing the government of "sheer incompetence".

Pakistan's opposition leader and PPP member Farhatullah Babar on Friday slammed the Pakistan government and demanded an explanation over the release of 'self-confessed terrorists'.

Farhatullah Babar, Secretary-General PPP wrote about the incident on Twitter.

Reports that TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan fled from custody highly disturbing. One of the two explanations possible; Complicity or sheer incompetence. What about massacred APS children? Jailing HR defenders and freeing self confessed terrorists. Demand explanation. — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar criticised the government saying that no one is listening to their warnings about regrouping the Taliban.