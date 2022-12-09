Taliban hit back against criticism over public execution and flogging

Reacting to the international outcry over its first public execution since taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban hit out against the “interference” in the internal matters of the country and called it reprehensible.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the criticism reeked of a lack of understanding about Islam as well as Afghanistan, reports VOA news.

"They have rendered many sacrifices for the enforcement of Islamic laws and system in the country," Mujahid said.

The spokesman defended the public execution, saying that even America and Europe hand out death penalties and that it was common “all over the world”.

"The fact that Afghanistan is being criticised for applying Islamic sentences shows that some countries and organizations have either insufficient knowledge or have problems with Islam, respecting Muslims' beliefs and laws," Mujahid said.

"This action is an interference in the internal affairs of countries and is reprehensible," he added.

On Wednesday, the Taliban carried out the public execution of a man convicted of murder.

The convict was killed publicly by the victim’s father. The incident happened at a sports stadium in western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials.

The public execution underscored the Taliban’s intentions to continue ruling Afghanistan with hard-line policies as per their interpretation of the Sharia law.

In recent weeks, the Taliban's Sharia law was seen in full force when dozens of men and women were flogged in crowded football stadiums in several areas, including the capital, Kabul, for committing alleged "moral crimes" such as adultery, theft, running away from home, "illegal relationships, and sodomy."

The move triggered strong reactions from the West, including the UN, with the US State Department spokesman Ned Price telling reporters in Washington that officials were monitoring watching the Taliban's treatment of Afghans.

"This indicates to us that the Taliban seek a return to their regressive and abusive practices of the 1990s," he said, referring to the hardline group's previous rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

The United Nations also condemned the Taliban’s action saying that it was a form of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" and "contrary to the right to life protected" under international laws.

(With inputs from agencies)