Taliban-EU delegates hold discussion on situation in the country

Delegates of Taliban and European Union held meetings in Doha to discuss situation in Afghanistan, said Tolo News. As per the report, political and economic issues along with humanitarian aid was discussed.

"Taliban and European delegates met yesterday and today and discussed issues related to various issues in Afghanistan," tweeted Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate`s political office in Qatar.

Afghanistan has plunged into economic crisis after Taliban took to power in August this year. A day before Taliban's meet with the EU, the Talibani delegation met the special envoy of Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs, Mutlaq Al Qahtani.

to discuss ways to improve humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens.

This meeting comes as a delegation from the Taliban is currently visiting Qatar, where a new round of negotiations between the outfit and the US will start next week.

"The delegations discussed topics related to counterterrorism, enhancing human rights and humanitarian aid. The two sides stressed on the importance of having humanitarian aid reach its beneficiaries, especially with the winter season approaching," Qatar`s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by Russian News agency Sputnik.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West will be meeting with the Taliban leaders in Doha next week."They`ll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, reported Tolo News.

"That includes counterterrorism, that includes a safe passage for US citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country," he added.

On November 8, West started his first trip in this role to Europe and Asia as the US special envoy for Afghanistan. He visited Brussels and consulted with EU and US allies on Afghanistan.Further, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report has mentioned that the Afghan economy could shrink by 30% or more year on year which could lead to a famine situation.

