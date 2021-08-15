Taliban declare not to enter Kabul for now, wait for transition

As the negotiations for the transition process are underway, Taliban have announced that it will not enter Kabul for now. In a statement, it said as it is a largely and densely populated city, it wants to enter peacefully and not fight in Kabul.

“Since the capital Kabul is a large and densely populated city, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate do not intend to enter the city by force or war, but rather to enter Kabul peacefully. Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honor of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis,” the statement read.

The Taliban has instructed all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul and not try to enter the city.

The group said it wants a government that is acceptable to everyone. It was declared by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which the group calls its government.

“Praise be to God that with the help of God Almighty and the broad support of our people, all parts of the country have come under the control of the Islamic Emirate,” it said.

The statement also said, “We reiterate that the Islamic Emirate does not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in the military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe, no one will be retaliated against. All should stay in their own country, in their own place and home, and not try to leave the country.”

(With inputs from agencies)